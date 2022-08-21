Lee Joon-Gi vows to check out PH adaptation of 'Flower of Evil'

MANILA – It seems like South Korean actor Lee Joon-Gi has caught wind of the Philippine adaptation of his hit series “Flower of Evil.”

On social media on Sunday, Lee posted a photo of the poster of the Filipino version of “Flower of Evil” with actors Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe.

“I heard about this! from my Phillipines family. Yeah. I will check this out. And it will be great,” he wrote.

“Very happy to see you guys,” he added.

Obviously overwhelmed, Poe herself commented on Lee’s post and gushed: “MY HEART. You and the whole cast gave such a powerful performance that people all over the world wanted to make adaptations of the show.”

The South Korean version was originally headlined by Lee and Moon Chae-Won as the husband and wife, respectively.

Pascual and Poe play their counterparts in the Philippine adaptation.

Like the original “Flower of Evil” from CJ ENM, the Philippine version follows a man, Jacob (Pascual), who changes his identity to hide a dark past, maintaining the disguise as he gets married and starts a family with his wife, Iris (Poe).

His long con is threatened to be exposed, however, when his wife, a police detective, starts to investigate a murder case which leads to his past identity.

Directed by by Darnel Villaflor and Richard Arellano, “Flower of Evil” also stars Paulo Avelino, Agot Isidro, Edu Manzano, Denise Laurel, Joross Gamboa, Joem Bascon, Epy Quizon, Rita Avila, Jett Pangan, Pinky Amador, Joko Diaz and JC de Vera.

The Philippine remake of "Flower of Evil" premiered internationally via Viu on June 23, and on June 25 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and A2Z.

The series is shown in advance on Viu every Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., and on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m.

