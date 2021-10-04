Javi Benitez files COC for Victorias City mayor

Actor Javier "Javi" Benitez on Friday filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for mayor in Victorias City in the province of Negros Occidental in the May2022 elections.

In an Instagram post, Benitez shared photos of him filing his COC.

"I feel that my diverse experiences and exposure what make me confident that I can handle the upcoming task. Therefore, I am officially running for mayor of Victorias in 2022. My administration will be clean, efficient and inclusive," said Benitez, the son of former Negros Occidental congressman Albee Benitez.

Benitez is one of the artists of ABS-CBN's Star Magic. He was part of the primetime series "The General's Daughter" and "Walang Hanggang Paalam," which ended last April.

The 26-year-old actor is also the boyfriend of Kapamilya actress Sue Ramirez.

Ramirez and Benitez met while doing the action film “Alpha Kid One” under the direction of Richard Somes.

