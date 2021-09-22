MANILA -- Actor Javier "Javi" Benitez is running for mayor in Victorias City in the province of Negros Occidental.

Benitez shared a video showing him formally announcing his candidacy on Instagram.

"I feel that my diverse experiences and exposure what make me confident that I can handle the upcoming task. Therefore, I am officially running for mayor of Victorias in 2022. My administration will be clean, efficient and inclusive," said Benitez, the son of former Negros Occidental congressman Albee Benitez.

In May 2019, Benitez was introduced as one of the artists of ABS-CBN's Star Magic.

He was part of the primetime series "The General's Daughter" and "Walang Hanggang Paalam," which ended last April.

The 26-year-old actor is the boyfriend of Kapamilya actress Sue Ramirez.



Ramirez and Benitez met while doing the action film “Alpha Kid One” under the direction of Richard Somes.

