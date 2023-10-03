MANILA --"Tawag ng Tanghalan" season 2 champion Janine Berdin has released the music video for "Sitwasyonship," her first single as an independent artist.



The more than four-minute video is directed by Jonathan Tal Placido and produced by Berdin herself.

In "Sitwasyonship" Berdin sings from the "perspective of a woman who is in an unwantedly undefined romantic relationship that exists somewhere in between a casual hookup and a commitment. Written like a cry for love, the song also has creepy and dark elements in its production to bring out the obsessive, almost-humorous, longing of a meaningful connection."

Last March, Berdin also announced that she finally has her own band.

Prior to "Tawag ng Tanghalan," Berdin also joined different singing competitions. She joined the first season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" but with no luck. She also joined "The Voice Kids Philippines" and "Star Circle Quest: Search for the Next Kiddie Superstars 4" where she finished as a semifinalist.

