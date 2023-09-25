Janine Berdin launches single as an indie artist

MANILA -- OPM singer Janine Berdin is set to release her latest single "Sitwasyonship" as an independent artist.

The "Tawag ng Tanghalan" grand winner announced her newest project through a video she uploaded on social media post.





"Madaming nagtatanong about why I've been so absent the past few months. Hindi na raw ako nag-a-'ASAP' or what. Kaya eto konting update. This is what's keeping me busy. Mahirap ding maging indie, you have to do everything yourself. ...You have to face and solve so many challenges on your own. Eh kahit sobrang ambitious ko, anxious talaga ako na tao. Pero actually hindi rin, I have talented and amazing kind people surrounding me. Kaya even when I feel alone, I know I'm not. All in the name of my love for music," Berdin shared.

"Salamat pala sa mga sumusuporta sa akin ever since. Salamat sa mga buttercups ko sinasakyan niyo lahat ng trip ko. Kahit weirdo ako, kasi okay lang maging weirdo. Okay lang gumawa ng mga weird na bagay kahit hindi nila gets, basta totoo ka, basta mahal mo ang ginagawa mo," she added.

"Sitwasyonship" will be released on Friday, September 29.

Last March, Berdin also announced that she finally has her own band.

Prior to "Tawag ng Tanghalan" Berdin also joined different singing competitions. She joined the first season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" but with no luck. She also joined "The Voice Kids Philippines" and "Star Circle Quest: Search for the Next Kiddie Superstars 4" where she finished as a semifinalist.



Related video: