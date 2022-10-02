MANILA – Jessa Zaragoza was an image of a proud mother as she posted a short clip of her daughter Jayda showing off her talents.

On Instagram, Zaragoza shared a video of Jayda singing the theme song of “The Little Mermaid” while playing the piano as well.

“My Jayda,” she captioned her post before adding two heart emojis.

Jayda’s cover of “Part of Your World” was impressive that it got the attention of netizens including celebrities such as Gary Valenciano, Marissa Sanchez, and Yam Concepcion, among others.

Currently, Jayda is gearing up to star in a series based on the hit Wattpad title “Teen Clash” along with Markus Paterson and Aljon Mendoza.

Based on the book by Ilyn Anne Danganan, the school-set “Teen Clash” will feature Paterson as Jude, Jayda as Zoe, and Mendoza as Ice, according to character posters released by Black Sheep.

The ABS-CBN Films outfit will produce the series as an iWant Original offering, to be helmed by Gino M. Santos (“Love Me Tomorrow,” “Ex with Benefits”). Its release date and other cast members have yet to be announced.

Jayda expressed excitement for fans of the Wattpad trilogy to see her portrayal of Zoe. She also thanked the author, as well as Black Sheep and iWant, for her part in the series.

“I can’t wait for you all to meet Zoe! Thank you for this wonderful opportunity,” she said.

Black Sheep’s adaptation of “Teen Clash” follows the massive success of another ABS-CBN series based on a Wattpad novel, “He’s Into Her,” starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.

