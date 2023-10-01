MANILA – Piolo Pascual has earned the title of the "Ultimate Heartthrob" for a good reason.

For those who were curious about Piolo Pascual's attendance at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023, their curiosity can now be put to rest. Pascual definitely graced the highly anticipated return of the event.

Although he didn't make a public appearance on the red carpet for undisclosed reasons, Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. ensured that his fans got a glimpse of how stylish he appeared on that memorable night.

Its recent Facebook post showcases Pascual serving looks as he donned a tuxedo, complemented by stylish eyeglasses.

Credit: Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. Credit: Cornerstone Entertainment Inc.

Many netizens who came across the photos remarked on Pascual's enduring handsomeness despite the passage of time.

For this year, the ABS-CBN Ball highlighted the company's gratitude to everyone who has been supporting the Kapamilya network amid the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and the franchise denial.

This year's event was also held for the benefit of ABS-CBN Foundation which has helped several students finish their studies.