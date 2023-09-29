Why ABS-CBN Ball 2023 focuses on 'gratitude'

ABS-CBN entertainment production division head Lauren Dyogi recieves the Glory Award for television arts during the recent Dean Gloria Feliciano Awards. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- For this year's ABS-CBN Ball, network executive Laurenti Dyogi hopes to highlight the company's gratitude to everyone who have been supporting the Kapamilya network amid the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and the franchise denial.

"This is a big celebration for us. Actually, we’re being grateful. So, this is really our forever gratefulness to all our partners for the past four years if you survived the pandemic, the shutdown. So, pagkakataon natin ‘to magpasalamat sa ating mga naging partners sa different platforms, naging partners nating advertisers, iba pang mga content creators, mga artista natin, lahat ng mga taong nananalig pa rin sa ABS-CBN, ang ating mga manonood, ang ating mga Kapamilya," Dyogi, ABS-CBN's Head of TV Production and Star Magic, told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

"So, dapat lang na kahit papaano mapakita natin ang ating pasasalamat sa kanila and this is one way of showing that. And I think all our stars, all our big stars will be there to show their support, to express their gratitude to all our partners," he added.

Returning after four years, the ABS-CBN Ball is a rare opportunity to unite the artists of the Kapamilya network.

"Kasi bihira na rin ‘yong ganito kalaking selebrasyon so everybody’s preparing for it, mula sa isusuot nila, mula sa kasiyahan, sa simpleng programang mayro’n tayo d’on. At the same time, ‘yong just being together. Kasi ito ‘yong pagkakataon na hindi lang naman taga-ABS ang mga imbitado, may mga imbitado tayo na mga advertisers, mga ilang partners natin sa labas ay makakapiling natin d‘yan," the ABS-CBN executive said.

"So, it will be a fun night for artists and for us and kakalimutan natin kahit panandalian ang mga problema natin para magkaro’n tayo ng ibayong lakas ulit sa pagtitibay ng samahan natin, to move forward, excited for the few years that will come. So ayo’n naman ‘yong dahilan para magtipon-tipon tayo," he added.

For Dyogi, it is important to look back on the challenges and thank those who helped the network and give back to those in need.

This year's event will be for the benefit of ABS-CBN Foundation which has help several students finish their studies.

"Personally, it’s important that we recognize kung sino ‘yong nakatulong sa atin para manitili ang ABS-CBN. Importante na magpasalamat tayo. Importante na maging hopeful tayo dahil ‘pag nagkikita-kita tayo nararamdaman natin ang lakas natin bilang pamilya," he said. "Parang ang sarap tignan na ‘oh, everything will be okay. Everything will be brighter.’"

"Nanggaling na tayo do’n sa pinakamababa... So I suppose really the challenge now is how do we move forward and we would like to express that we move forward as a family, we move forward as being hopeful and with full support from a community that’s been very very supportive of ABS-CBN."

The ABS-CBN Ball was supposed to return on October 2 last year but was cancelled.

First held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network’s own talent agency, the annual celebration and charity event evolved into the more encompassing ABS-CBN Ball in 2018 to include Kapamilya artists from other management groups.

The comeback of the ABS-CBN Ball this year would be the first not only since the onset of the pandemic, but since the network was forced off free television when it was denied its broadcast franchise in mid-2020.

