Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones dispel breakup rumors by attending ABS-CBN Ball together

MANILA – Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones made a joint appearance at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023, putting to rest persistent rumors from last year that they had separated.

They arrived together, hand in hand, at the holding area, where they engaged with fellow celebrities moments before their red carpet entrance.

On the red carpet, the couple appeared radiant. Rosales wore a stylish grey suit, while Jones captivated in an elegant outfit paired with a striking earring.

In the past year, there were speculations suggesting that the couple may have parted ways because they were no longer posting photos of each other online.

Jones seemed to have responded to these rumors by taking to social media to extend birthday wishes to her husband when Rosales celebrated his 43rd birthday in September.

Just last June, Rosales addressed these rumors, asserting that he is under no obligation to provide explanations about his personal life to anyone.

"People are entitled to think what they think. I mean, ano ang gagawin ko? Tatawa lang ako," he told PEP.

"But it's okay, people are entitled to their own opinion, I'm really not that type of person na I really have to explain myself to anyone. What you see is what you get. As long as Iive in peace, in love and respect, yun na ang importante sa akin," he added.