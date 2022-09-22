MANILA – Model and fashion influencer Kim Jones turned to social media to celebrate her husband, actor Jericho Rosales.

For Rosales’ 43rd birthday, Jones posted a carousel of photos of the actor while he’s having a great time by the beach in La Union.

“Birthday boy in his natural habitat. This year is yours, @jerichorosalesofficial!!!!” Jones captioned her post.

To which, Rosales responded: “I loooove! Back at you, [queen]!”

Rosales recently returned to the Philippines after staying in New York with Jones for six months.

He previously announced that he will have a concert tour with actor Piolo Pascual in the US and Canada later this year.

“Abangan nila ang tour sched namin sa social media accounts namin. This November na 'yun,” he said after performing at the fourth anniversary event of Jenna Essence.

Rosales also revealed that he is about to start work on a new movie.

“Yes, may pelikula pero hindi ko pa pwede i-reveal or bigyan ng detalye. But there is a movie project,” he said.

Rosales is set to headline the international prison drama "Sellblock," which ABS-CBN will co-produce with BlackOps Studios Asia.

Related video: