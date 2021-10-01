Trina Legaspi recovers from COVID-19

MANILA -- Actress Trina "Hopia" Legaspi turned to social media to share that she has recovered from COVID-19 as she thanked all those who prayed for her and for her family.

Legaspi also said that her family became closer to God because of their experience.

"I survived COVID-19!! Grabe ‘yung experience na ito, mas napalapit kaming family kay Lord!! Maraming salamat po sa mga nagdasal ng aming kagalingan, binabasa ko po isa-isa ‘yung mga DM niyo sa akin, ‘di lang po ako maka-reply sa lahat pero salamat po!" Legaspi said.

"Maraming maraming salamat din po sa mga kapamilya at kaibigan na nag-abot ng tulong pinansyal, pagkain, oxygen tanks at supplies dito sa bahay. Nagpapagaling na po kaming family! Thank God!! I will share the details soon po."

The actress also encourage everyone to stay safe and to get vaccinated.

"Sa ngayon po, magdoble ingat po tayong lahat, lalo na ngayon kumakalat pa rin ang Delta variant. Malaking bagay po ang bakuna, lahat po kami bakunado at napalaking tulong nito na hindi umabot sa severe case ang buong family ko," she said.

It was last month when Legaspi asked for prayers from her followers as she revealed that her family has contracted COVID-19.





A doctor attending to Legaspi’s family, Noel Maninang, said that “six of them got at least COVID-19 moderate.” Legaspi shared their doctor's update on Instagram, as she expressed gratitude to him for “treating my whole family.”

Legaspi rose to fame as a cast member of “Goin’ Bulilit.” She most recently starred in the 2020 series, “Bawal Lumabas,” with Kim Chiu.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC