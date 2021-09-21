6 members of Trina Legaspi’s family contract COVID-19

Six members of actress Tina Legaspi’s family have been infected with COVID-19. Instagram: @trinalegapsi

MANILA — Actress Trina Legaspi asked for prayers from her followers on Monday, as she revealed that her family has contracted COVID-19.

Through Instagram Stories, Legaspi shared a collage of photos of her family members, appearing to be isolated from each other.

“We receive brand new lungs from the Lord! Be healed! In Jesus’ Name!” she captioned the photos.

In a separate update, she wrote, “Praying for complete healing from COVID-19 for my family and financial provision!”

“We believe gagaling kami, and God, you will provide for us!”

On Tuesday, a doctor attending to Legaspi’s family, Noel Maninang, said that “six of them got at least COVID-19 moderate.”

The doctor’s update was re-posted by Legaspi on Instagram, with the actress expressing gratitude to him for “treating my whole family.”

Legaspi rose to fame as a cast member of “Goin’ Bulilit.” She most recently starred in the 2020 series, “Bawal Lumabas,” with Kim Chiu.