Kathryn Bernardo happy with success of 'A Very Good Girl'

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo expressed her happiness after her Star Cinema film "A Very Good Girl" with Dolly de Leon earned over P40 million since opening in cinemas last Wednesday.

"I am over the moon and I am a very happy girl with everything that's happening now. Grabe ang support na ibinibigay nila sa amin and of course sa 'A Very Good Girl' with Ms. D (de Leon) here. It's very special because this is her first ball ever. So many things to be grateful for at saktong-sakto ang event natin because tonight is all about gratitude," Bernardo said in an interview as she and boyfriend Daniel Padilla graced the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday.

In the interview, Bernardo and Padilla also shared the things that they are most grateful for.

"Ako siyempre lahat tayo na nandito ngayon di ba? This is very nice and this is very good for ABS-CBN, siyempre 'yung pagkikita nating lahat," Padilla said.

"Me, I am grateful for a lot of thing, especially for family and for my friends, sobra ko silang na-appreciate. And of course for work as well, work is good and I am happy for Philippine cinema as well. So ang dami nating kailangang i-celebrate at ipagpasalamat na may trabaho tayo," Bernardo said.

For this year, the ABS-CBN Ball hopes to highlight the company's gratitude to everyone who have been supporting the Kapamilya network amid the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and the franchise denial.

This year's event will be for the benefit of ABS-CBN Foundation which has help several students finish their studies.

