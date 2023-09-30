MANILA -- Actress Andrea Brillantes admitted that she feels nervous walking solo on the ABS-CBN Ball red carpet on Saturday.

"This is something new, something refreshing for me and very empowering as well. So gusto ko lang i-enjoy 'yung moment ko kasi this is my first and hopefully not the last.," Brillantes said.

"I am enjoying myself eh, having my own time," added the Kapamilya actress who is looking forward for a fun night at the ball.

"Actually I just want to have fun tonight. I want to have the night of my life tonight, 'yun lang talaga ang goal ko," Brillantes said.

It was just months ago when Brillantes and boyfriend, basketball player Ricci Rivero, broke up.

Currently, Brillantes stars in the ABS-CBN primetime series "Senior High."

