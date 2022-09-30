'TNT' champ Elaine Duran wows Mariah Carey

Screen grab: Instagram/Mariah Carey

MANILA -- Tawag ng Tanghalan champ Elaine Duran has caught the attention of global superstar Mariah Carey.

On her Instagram Story post, Carey praised Duran's version of "My All."

"She killed it!!! Wow!!!' Carey wrote on a video clip showing Duran doing the "My All" challenge of They Have The Range.

In her Instagram post on Friday afternoon, Duran said it's an achievement to be noticed by Carey.





"As a lamb, this is a great achievement for me; to be noticed by Ms. @mariahcarey. Thank you @theyhavetherange for featuring me," Duran said.

Duran rose to fame in 2018 when she won the third season of Tawag ng Tanghalan on "It's Showtime."

Early this year, she married her partner Richmond Pengson.

