Photo from Richmond Pengson's Instagram account

“Tawag ng Tanghalan” Season 3 grand winner Elaine Duran opened 2022 with a milestone as she married partner Richmond Pengson on New Year’s Day in a civil wedding ceremony.

Duran posted on Instagram some snaps of her intimate wedding as she wrote a touching message for Pengson.

“Today, I am standing in front of you with all these beautiful people to give my word to be with you not just in your winning moments but most of all to the hardships that you'll have to go through,” Duran wrote.

“I'll be your shoulder to cry on, will be your 'bestest' friend for a lifetime, be your forever 'ka duet' sa ayaw at gusto mo hehe and will be with you in building and raising a family full of music and love,” she continued.

She also announced that they will be welcoming their first child soon.

“Richmond, I cannot promise to be the perfect person you'll have to be with but I guarantee you that the next chapter that we'll have to face will be worth it especially we are being blessed by our Almighty God with a little angel named Rich George,” she said.

“Wabu, today I leave behind one of my most cherished possession, my last name. I'm incredibly honored and proud to say that I'm your forever wabu. I marry you with no hesitation and bind my life with yours, I love you @pengsonrichmond.”

Meanwhile, in another post, Duran was seen holding her baby bump as she belted out “Come On In Out Of The Rain” in a videoke.

“Sana 'di si baby 'yung mag-come out,” she said jokingly.

In August, Pengson popped the question in what Duran believed was a “10 Questions” vlog where he would simply interview her.

Reserving the life-changing question for the last, Pengson took out the engagement ring, to Duran’s visible shock.

Duran, 24, rose to fame in 2018 when she won the third season of “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”