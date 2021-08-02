‘Tawag’ champ Elaine Duran gets surprised with proposal in vlog

MANILA — “Tawag ng Tanghalan” champion Elaine Duran is now engaged, as seen in a vlog where she was surprised with the proposal by her partner.

Duran’s now-fiancé Richmond Pengson popped the question in what Duran believed was a “10 Questions” vlog where he would simply interview her.

Reserving the life-changing question for the last, Pengson took out the engagement ring, to Duran’s visible shock.

“Will you marry me?” he asked his girlfriend.

In tears, Duran said yes, and let Pengson put on the ring.

In the vlog’s opening, Pengson explained that he planned an “engagement party” where he would surprise Duran, but ultimately opted to do it at home, with only the two of them, “to be safe” amid the raging pandemic.

Duran, 24, rose to fame in 2018 when she won the third season of “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

