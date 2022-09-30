Kuh Ledesma releases music NFT to benefit PAWS

MANILA -- OPM veteran Kuh Ledesma will be releasing her single "Precious" as a non-fungible token (NFT) 25 years after it was released.

The non-crypto NFT will be available at AnimalAid.io with the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) as the beneficiary of sales proceeds. It can be purchased using most credit/debit cards, GCash/Maya or Google/Apple Pay.

No crypto is involved in this collectible NFT so fans from all over the world can own Ledesma’s NFT collection.

The release of Ledesma’s “Precious” NFT will be available online on October 2 coinciding with the World Animal Day Celebration in Mall of Asia Arena.

"Precious" is the title track of Ledesma's debut US album, which was released in 1997 and even reached the top 20 in the US Billboard Jazz charts. The album will also be available on various digital platforms this October.

Last July, Ledesma announced that she is set to release a new album "K: Para sa Bayan Kong Mahal," which will include kundiman and OPM songs.

Ledesma is the original singer of George Canseco’s "Ako Ay Pilipino," a patriotic song released during and associated with the Marcos regime.

Ledesma, however, openly supported Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in the May 9 elections.

