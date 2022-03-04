(UPDATED) In the latest high-profile endorsement of Leni Robredo’s presidential bid from showbiz, “Dito Ba” hitmaker Kuh Ledesma joined the vice president on stage Friday during the Cavite stop of her campaign with running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Clad in floral pink and sporting a pink bandana, the music veteran handed Robredo a bouquet of flowers shortly after the latter arrived at the General Trias Sports Park, where some 47,000 supporters gathered for the “People’s Rally.”

“Tonight was an experience because it was my first time on VP Leni Robredo’s campaign stage and in fact my first time to openly campaign for any candidate,” she wrote on social media after the event.

Ledesma is the original singer of George Canseco’s “Ako Ay Pilipino,” the patriotic tune released during and associated with the Marcos regime.

The late dictator’s son, Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., is one of the Robredo’s opponents for presidency.

Kuh Ledesma expresses support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo during the latter’s campaign rally at General Trias Sports Park in Cavite. Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

Ledesma was among several celebrities who attended the Robredo-Pangilinan rally, alongside veteran singers Bayang Barrios and Leah Navarro, actresses Mitch Valdez Mylene Dizon, music performer Gab Valenciano, and basketball player Jason Webb.

Rivermaya joined the rally anew, performing what’s become one of the anthems of Robredo and Pangilinan’s campaign, “Liwanag sa Dilim.”

Mayonnaise also became the latest OPM band to perform for the tandem’s campaign. The group took the stage with a few of their hits, including “Jopay.”

Dozens of showbiz personalities have been joining Robredo and Pangilinan’s rallies in the past month.

The likes of music icon Sharon Cuneta (Pangilinan’s wife), OPM pillar Ely Buendia, and screen veterans Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano have voiced support for the two candidates at separate rallies. — with a report from Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News