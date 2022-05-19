WATCH: Kuh Ledesma urges Filipinos to pray for leaders

MANILA -- OPM veteran Kuh Ledesma assured her followers that "God is in control" as she took to social media on Wednesday night to share her thoughts about the elections.

Ledesma, who openly supported Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in the May 9 elections, admitted that she felt sad about the results, which saw former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. win by a landslide.

"Alam ko there's a lot of people who are sad. Ako rin nalungkot. Sobra. Ilang days ko yan ipinagdasal. Ayaw kong manatiling malungkot dahil I am grateful to God no matter what. Ang Diyos ang may hawak ng lahat ng bagay. He is control. Eh kung gusto ng bayan natin na 'yan ang iboto wala tayong magagawa hindi ba?" Ledesma said.



Ledesma urged Filipinos to pray for our leaders and to lift up everything to God.

"Ang magagawa lang natin ay ipagdasal ang ating mga leader. What else can we do? Alangan namang magsisiraan na lang or 'yung mga may nagba-bash? Alangan namang we will fight fire with fire? No. Surrender them all to God and just pray, Ikaw na bahala Diyos sa kanila," added Ledesma, the original singer of George Canseco’s "Ako Ay Pilipino," the patriotic song released during and associated with the Marcos regime.

In Robredo’s thanksgiving rally last Friday, the incumbent Vice President told her supporters to accept the majority's choice of president, but vowed to focus on "fighting lies."

She also announced that she will turn the Office of the Vice President's Angat Buhay anti-poverty program into a non-government organization that is expected to be launched on July 1, the first day of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as Philippine president.