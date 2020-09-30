Selena Gomez reposts AC Bonifacio's 'Ice Cream' dance cover

MANILA – Kapamilya talent AC Bonifacio could not believe it after her “Ice Cream” dance cover made it to the Instagram stories of American pop artist Selena Gomez.

Bonifacio shared a screen recording of it in her own Twitter page and Instagram Stories while expressing her disbelief.

“We got featured on Selena Gomez’s story. That’s crazy,” she gushed.

Bonifacio posted the featured video last September 4 where she asked her followers which of the two dance covers that she created do they like more.

That clip gained hundreds of thousands of “likes” and comments with netizens admiring how graceful she is when she dances.

It was last August when Korean quartet Blackpink released the sugar-sweet collaboration with Gomez, dominating the list of trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

"Ice Cream" is the second pre-release single off Blackpink's first full-length album.

Its music video features Blackpink members Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim, Rosé (Chaeyoung) Park, and Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban, and Gomez singing, dancing, and frolicking with pastel-colored sets and ice cream-themed houses in the background.

Immediately after the music video's release, the hashtag #SELPINKToday led the list of Philippines trends on Twitter. "Selpink" is a portmanteau of Selena and Blackpink.

"Ice Cream" also marked the group's third collaboration, following "Sour Candy" with American singer Lady Gaga, and "Kiss and Make Up" with English singer Dua Lipa.

In June, the group dropped the pre-release single "How You Like That," which achieved commercial success and broke several records on video-sharing platform YouTube.

Blackpink debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment, one of the leading companies in the Korean idol music industry.

The same agency also formed other K-pop powerhouses, such as Big Bang and 2NE1, among others.

Last year, Blackpink made history as the first Korean girl group to perform at the Coachella music festival in the United States.