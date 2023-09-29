MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video for the single "Always Loved," by veteran OPM singer Pops Fernandez.

The almost five-minute video, which was directed by Raymark King Bingcang, is now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Always Loved," is the comeback single of Fernandez, which was released last July in celebration of her 40th year in the music industry.

She also performed the song on "ASAP Natin 'To."

Fernandez penned the song together with Jeremy G, SAB, Trisha Denise, and ABS-CBN Music director Jonathan Manalo, who also produced the track.

"Always Loved" aims to touch the hearts of listeners with a message of love and happiness without the need for validation.

Related videos:



Watch more News on iWantTFC