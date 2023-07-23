Pops Fernandez celebrates 40th showbiz anniversary on 'ASAP'

MANILA – Pops Fernandez returned to the “ASAP Natin To” stage on Sunday to celebrate her 40th anniversary in the entertainment industry.

For her special performance, Fernandez sang her new single titled “Always Loved” before she was joined on stage by her good friends Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Erik Santos and her former husband Martin Nievera.

Among the songs they performed include “Just Say You Love Me,” “Kaya Pala,” “Points of View,” “Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang,” “Don’t Say Goodbye” and “Always and Forever.”

Following their performance, Fernandez couldn't hold back her tears, confessing that she had been striving to remain composed throughout the entire number.

“May nerbyos po, a lot of nerbyos but very excited. ASAP will always be my family. I will always feel like I am a part of ASAP,” she said.

“It is very meaningful that I get to celebrate my anniversary here, and of course, [to debut] my new song, it means a lot to me. Maraming maraming salamat ASAP for this wonderful surprise,” she added.

Fernandez said she never really thought she would celebrate her 40th year but the ABS-CBN variety show made it happen.

“Kasi over 40 years na ako sa business. I never really thought of celebrating kasi nahihiya ako eh kas inga medyo nawala din ako. I felt like what right do you have to celebrate? But maraming maraming salamat po.”

ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).