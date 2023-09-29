'Senior High' sets new record with 168,036 concurrent viewers

MANILA -- The youth-oriented ABS-CBN series "Senior High" has set a new online viewership record after its Thursday episode logged 168,036 concurrent viewers, or those watching on Kapamilya Online Live at the same time.

The show producer Dreamscape Entertainment shared the news on its social media post as it expressed gratitude to all the show's viewers.

In Thursday's episode, Sky (Andrea Brillantes) and her mother Tanya (Angel Aquino) rushed to precinct to confront Northford's vice principal Reginald Castrodes after Sky read an anonymous text message that the professor has something to do with her sister Luna's death.

Castrodes, who was arrested for raping one of his students, denied that he raped and killed Luna.

Directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay, "Senior High" airs new episodes from Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

