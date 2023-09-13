'Senior High' sets viewership record for 2nd straight day

Youth-oriented series "Senior High" set a new viewership record on the second straight day on September 12, 2023. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — The youth-oriented series "Senior High" set a new viewership record for a second straight day on Tuesday.

In its 12th episode, "Senior High" logged 155,324 peak concurrent viewers, or those watching on Kapamilya Online Live at the same time.

After Archie (Elijah Canlas) revealed the truth about Harry (Baron Geisler) to Sky and Luna (Andrea Brillantes), Sasha (Desiree Del Valle) decided to leave her family.

Sasha's father (Leo Martinez) warned Harry to fix his mess or he will return to his poor past.

Meanwhile, Tanya (Angel Aquino) is worried about Manang Lydia (Sylvia Sanchez) amid Sky's doubts that Luna took her life.

"Senior High" airs new episodes from Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

