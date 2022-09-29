Photos from Awra Briguela's Twitter

MANILA – Category is twinning.

“Drag Race Philippines” contestant Marina Summers and celebrity Awra Briguela surprised netizens with twinning photos on Twitter.

Netizens could not help but gush over the lookalike photos of Summers and Briguela following the latest episode of the drag competition.

Last Wednesday, Summers and the remaining queens fought for their spots in the competition during the “Twinning” maxi challenge. They strutted the runway with their loved ones, who were all first timers in doing drag.

Briguela, in his social media post, threw his support for Summers with their glam shots much to the delight of "Drag Race" fans.

“Huy ang ganda n’yo namang kambal,” a netizen tweeted.

Fans even jokingly clamored for another round of the challenge: "ISA PANG ROUND NG TWINNING PLEASE."

During the mini-challenge, Xilhouete teased Summers as Briguela's lookalike, which made the fans even more ecstatic to see the two stars together in photos.

Summers is still in the running for the title with Eva Le Queen, Previous Paula Nicole, Minty Fresh, and Xilhoute.