South Korean singer-rapper CL showed off her vocal prowess through her latest single "Lover Like Me," which dropped Wednesday.

The song is the second single from CL's debut studio album "Alpha," which is scheduled for release in October.

Co-written by English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie, "Lover Like Me" sees the 30-year-old K-pop star addressing a former partner who is keen on winning her back.

The singer, lyrically, confidently tells her past flame that it would be impossible for them to "find another lover like me."

The mid-tempo song highlights CL's singing, a far cry from "Spicy," her previous single released last August, which focused more on her rapping skills.

CL, whose real name is Lee Chaerin, debuted in 2009 under YG Entertainment as part of the popular girl group 2NE1.

The four-piece act, which included former Kapamilya artist Sandara Park, disbanded in 2017.

