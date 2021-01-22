LOOK: 2NE1 reunites for Minzy’s birthday

MANILA — Blackjacks had a welcome surprise on Friday as members of the iconic K-pop group 2NE1 reunited, with no shortage of selfies to celebrate a special occasion.

막내 밍끼 생일 축하해주러 멤바들 모두 벙개~!!! 채린이네 작업실로 놀러갔다옴~ 🎂🎊🎉😍♥️♠️ 퉤니원으로써 맞이하는 12번째 생일이라 초는 열두개 채린이가 케익 비닐 뜯어서 저렇게돼써ㅋㅋ퉤니원 너무사랑해~!!! 밍끼 생일 추카해~!!!😀💕 #2021 #밍끼귀빠진날 #happybdayminzy #2ne1 #blackjack pic.twitter.com/TzkwjzOyXh — Sandara Park (@krungy21) January 22, 2021

On Twitter, former Kapamilya star Sandara Park shared selfies with CL, Bom, and Minzy. Her former band mates each posted similar photos on their social media pages.

“The members all got together to celebrate maknae (youngest member) Minzy’s birthday!” Sandara wrote, according to an English translation by Soompi.

“We went to hang out at CL’s studio. Since it’s [our] 12th birthday as 2NE1, there are 12 candles.”

2NE1 is credited as among the trailblazers of K-pop’s international popularity with successive hits throughout its 7-year run. The group disbanded in 2016.

“It’s so great when the members meet up,” Sandara wrote. “I feel at ease and keep laughing, and I have a good time. My members who keep growing and growing. You’re so cool!”

“There’s so much I want to say, but I’ll stop here because I think it would be 100 pages long if I wrote it all… I love you so much, 2NE1! Happy birthday, Minzy!”

Over the years since their disbandment, the four girls have maintained their close friendship, going by their frequent get-togethers.

They have each pursued solo careers. Notably, Minzy inked a contract with Philippine entertainment group Viva in November 2020.

