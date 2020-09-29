WATCH: Billy Crawford in tears as he says goodbye to Vice Ganda following network transfer

Billy Crawford failed to hold back his tears during Vice Ganda’s talk show, telling the comedian: “Mahal na mahal ko kayo.” Vice Ganda Network

MANILA — This is the moment Billy Crawford could not hold back his tears as he was talking with his close friend, Vice Ganda, about his network transfer, which was confirmed this Tuesday.

Crawford, who was revealed by TV5 as one of its newest hosts, for a noontime show and a variety game show, was visibly heartbroken to have had to say goodbye to the comedian, whom he had co-hosted “It’s Showtime” with for years.

“I just want to say thank you,” an emotional Crawford told Vice Ganda, in the newest episode of “Gabing Gabi na Vice,” uploaded this past weekend.

In the late night online talk show, Crawford briefly opened up about how difficult it was for him to leave ABS-CBN, sharing that he and his partner, Coleen Garcia, have been crying over it for days.

What made him decide to accept the offer anyway was the encouragement he received from Vice Ganda himself and their other “It’s Showtime” co-hosts, saying that he should do it for his own family, especially now that he had just welcomed his first baby.

"Thank you sa pagkakaibigan at pagpapatotoo mo sa akin,” Crawford said. “Trust me, kahit anong mangyari, tatawagan pa rin kita at sasabihin ko, ‘Ikaw pa rin ang pinaka-number one bitch sa buong buhay ko.’ I love you.”

Vice Ganda reassured Crawford that he does not have to worry about him and his “It’s Showtime” family.

“Sa pamilya mayroon naman talagang — mayroon kang mga kapatid na lilipat ng bahay. Pero hindi porket lumipat na siya ng bahay ay hindi mo na siya kapatid, or hindi mo na siya Kapamilya, hindi mo na siya mahal,” Vice Ganda explained.

“Maaaring lumipat siya ng bahay, pero family pa rin tayo. Kaya kahit lumipat ka ng bahay, kahit saang bahay man tayo mapunta, family kita at magkapamilya [pa rin tayo], at mahal na mahal kita.”

It was after that point when Crawford failed to hold back his tears, and replied: “Mahal na mahal ko kayo. Mahal na mahal ko kayo.”

