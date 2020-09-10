LOOK: Coleen Garcia, Billy Crawford welcome first baby via home birth

MANILA — Coleen Garcia is at a loss for words after giving birth during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 27-year-old actress confirmed the arrival of her first baby with husband Billy Crawford via a home birth in a series of photos posted on Instagram on Thursday.

Alongside pictures of her and Crawford cradling their newborn, she wrote: “There’s so much I wanna say, but for now, I just want to praise God for being so so good. Thank you, Lord, for our beautiful Amari.”

Ahead of going into labor, Garcia revealed that she and Crawford had prepared for having a home birth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There have been many limitations, restrictions, and obstacles, but at least it wasn’t impossible," she said in an interview with Preview.

She also told the magazine about the how welcoming their baby son “was all we needed for us to be filled to the brim with joy and hope” during these trying times.

Amari is Garcia and Crawford’s first child. They have been married for over two years.