MANILA -- Fans of celebrity couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim gathered on Tuesday night for the red carpet premiere of their idols' reunion movie "Always."



"Always," an adaptation of a Korean movie, opens in cinemas nationwide on Wednesday, September 28.

Photos and a clip from the premiere night were uploaded on social media by Star Magic.

"Naku maraming-maraming salamat po for being here. Bumabagyo hindi ko po alam kung anong sakuna ang mayroon sa labas pero salamat at nandito kayo para suportahan kami ni Xian," Chiu said.

"Thank you, thank you. Enjoy po, enjoy the film," Lim shared.

In a previous social media post, Chiu admitted that she can't wait for their fans to see her reunion movie with Lim after eight years.

Chiu and Lim were last paired in a movie back in 2014, in the romantic comedy “Past Tense.” However, they co-starred on television as recently as 2020, in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Love Thy Woman.”

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC