Kim Chiu, Xian Lim to reunite onscreen

MANILA — Real-life couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim are set to reunite on the big screen, the latter teased on Monday.

On Instagram, Lim shared photos of him with Chiu taken on a pictorial set.

“I missed sharing the big screen with you,” the actor wrote in the caption, tagging his girlfriend’s account.

Sharing Lim’s post through a Stories update, Chiu said, “It’s been a while.”

She thanked Viva Films, indicating it is producing the project. Neither Lim nor Chiu gave further details, such as the film’s director.

Chiu, 32, and Lim, 32, were last paired in a movie project in 2014, for the romantic comedy “Past Tense.”

They, however, co-starred on television as recently as 2020, for the ABS-CBN teleserye “Love Thy Woman.”