MANILA – Kim Chiu confessed she has yet to get used to acting opposite her boyfriend Xian Lim anew.

This after it was reported that they will soon be reuniting for a new movie under the direction of Dado Lumibao.

On Instagram, Chiu said she had first-day jitters when they began working on the film, whose working title is “Always.”

“Mukha ng nagkakahiyaan!!! @xianlimm It's been a while, it feels different, but I’m excited. I guess this is how it feels acting with you after so many years,” she captioned her post.

Chiu then thanked Viva Films, which will be producing the movie, adding that she missed “being in this field so much.”

“First day feels nangangalawang in me,” she said. “Thanks for the patience direk @dadolumibao looking forward for people to see this movie.”

Chiu, 32, and Lim, 32, were last paired in a movie back in 2014, in the romantic comedy “Past Tense.” However, they co-starred on television as recently as 2020, for the ABS-CBN teleserye “Love Thy Woman.”