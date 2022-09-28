FIRST LOOK: Toni Gonzaga stars in MMFF entry 'The Teacher'

MANILA – Moviegoers finally caught a glimpse of some scenes from the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “The Teacher.”
Directed by Paul Soriano, the movie stars his wife Toni Gonzaga, Kapamilya love team Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio, Kakai Bautista and Joey de Leon.
Aside from the photos Gonzaga shared on Instagram, details about the movie have yet to be revealed.
Aside from “The Teacher,” the other MMFF 2022 official entries based on script submissions are the following:
1. LABYU WITH AN ACCENT (ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc.)
Director: Rodel P. Nacianceno
Writer: Patrick Valencia
Starring: Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria
2. NANANAHIMIK ANG GABI (Rein Entertainment Productions)
Director: Philip Louie King
Writer: Shugo Praico
Starring: Ian Veneracion, Mon Confiado and Heaven Peralejo
3. PARTNERS IN CRIME (ABS-CBN Film Production Inc. & Viva Films)
Director: Cathy Garcia-Molina
Writer: Enrico Santos
Starring: Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi
Related video: