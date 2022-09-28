FIRST LOOK: Toni Gonzaga stars in MMFF entry 'The Teacher'

MANILA – Moviegoers finally caught a glimpse of some scenes from the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “The Teacher.”

Directed by Paul Soriano, the movie stars his wife Toni Gonzaga, Kapamilya love team Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio, Kakai Bautista and Joey de Leon.

Aside from the photos Gonzaga shared on Instagram, details about the movie have yet to be revealed.

Aside from “The Teacher,” the other MMFF 2022 official entries based on script submissions are the following:

1. LABYU WITH AN ACCENT (ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc.)

Director: Rodel P. Nacianceno

Writer: Patrick Valencia

Starring: Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria

2. NANANAHIMIK ANG GABI (Rein Entertainment Productions)

Director: Philip Louie King

Writer: Shugo Praico

Starring: Ian Veneracion, Mon Confiado and Heaven Peralejo

3. PARTNERS IN CRIME (ABS-CBN Film Production Inc. & Viva Films)

Director: Cathy Garcia-Molina

Writer: Enrico Santos

Starring: Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi

