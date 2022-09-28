

MANILA — "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio has added a second show of her "Unsanitized" tour on October 12.

In an announcement, LA Comedy Live said the show will still be held at the Samsung Hall at SM Aura Premier at 8 p.m.

Bianca Del Rio: UNSANITIZED Manila Day 2 tickets are NOW ON SALE! Get them via any SM Tickets outlets or https://t.co/BnLqo5K1Br.



Due to public demand, the Early Bird ticket promo is extended to all sections starting Sept.26, 12:00pm via SM Tickets. pic.twitter.com/WyLVZh6UfT — LA Comedy Live (@lacomedylive) September 26, 2022

Del Rio first came to the country in March 2019 for her two-day "It's Jester Joke" concert.

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

