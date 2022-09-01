"Well, well, well! I hope you bitches are ready."



HEADS UP, MANILA! We're bringing Bianca Del Rio's Unsanitized Tour 2022 to the Philippines! Follow our page for more details. ❤



Mailing list: https://t.co/7NQysyj89e

Instagram and Twitter: @lacomedylive pic.twitter.com/zo5rTjIQoU — LA Comedy Live (@lacomedylive) August 31, 2022

MANILA — "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio is set to return to the Philippines soon.

In an announcement, LA Comedy Live said that Manila will be the next stop of the drag legend.

"HEADS UP, MANILA! We're bringing Bianca Del Rio's Unsanitized Tour 2022 to the Philippines! Follow our page for more details," it said.

Del Rio first came to the country in March 2019 for her two-day "It's Jester Joke" concert.

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

