Cristine Reyes reveals medical condition causing severe back pain

MANILA – Actress Cristine Reyes has finally discovered the root cause of her severe back pain.

In a social media post, Reyes said she went to see three different surgeons who all gave her the same opinion about her condition.

“I have had 2 orthopedic surgeons check my lumbar MRI last week and a third opinion early this morning from an arthroscopic surgeon. I’ve been experiencing excruciating lower back pain. All 3 surgeons said the same thing,” she said.

Despite this, Reyes still tried to do headstands that worsened her situation when her back fell flat on the floor.

“I will be expecting a massive muscle spasm later due that classic fall I recorded just now. Apparently I have a mild disc bulge in my lumbar. At least, I now have prescription meds,” she said.

In an article on the Pennsylvania Medicine website, orthopaedic surgeon Harvey E. Smith said age-related degeneration causes discs in the spine to deteriorate and bulge downward, causing pain in the buttocks, legs, or back. It can also affect the ability to walk.

Following her post, Reyes’ followers wished for her quick recovery.

Reyes, 32, entered showbiz in 2003. Her latest acting project was the controversial movie “Maid in Malacanang” where she played Imee Marcos.