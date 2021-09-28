MANILA -- Actors JM de Guzman and Ejay Falcon were recognized by the Philippine Air Force (PAF) with a special award.

On Monday, de Guzman posted on Instagram snaps from the PAF Reservists' Recognition Day.

The Kapamilya actor was recognized for fulfilling his military duty by participating "in the different PAF relief operations and during the conduct of fund raising activity dubbed as 'PAF Musicale.'"

"All glory to God," de Guzman wrote.

Meanwhile, Falcon was also honored for participating in various PAF relief operations and also for joining COVID-19 related activities.

Falcon also shared photos and a clip of the recognition day on

Instagram.

De Guzman became a PAF reservist with the rank of sergeant after he completed the Basic Citizen Military Training last November.

Falcon, a "Pinoy Big Brother" winner, completed the 30-day basic citizen military training as a PAF reservist in 2019.

