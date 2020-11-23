Meet Philippine Air Force reservist Sgt. JM de Guzman

MANILA -- After months of training, JM de Guzman is now a Philippine Air Force reservist with the rank of sergeant.

On Sunday, the actor announced on Instagram that he has completed Basic Citizen Military Training as he shared a "sneak peak" of his training. He also shared clip of his graduation ceremony.

"Finally after 8 months, i finished my Philippine Air Force, Special Basic Citizen Military Training CL-2020 (lectures, drills, and rigorous simulations and trainings) of Air Force Reserve Command conducted by 1st Air Reserve Center. Special thanks to Lt. Col Hermie Calubiran Jr. PAF. I learned a lot about myself, character, and gained a lot of wisdom in this training. My respect higher to our soldiers," de Guzman wrote in the caption.

"As a reservist, I'm ready to serve my country, help those in need of help, or in the dark (as cliche as it may sound) because I was in need of help before and was also in the dark too. So I know how it feels like. Blessed and graced to stand up again and make things right and now it's time for me to give back. It will be easier for me to do this with the guidance and support of our astig regular soldiers. At siyempre ang sinumpaang tumulong protektahan ang Inang Bayan. Shout out to my wrestling coach, Air Force Staff Sgt. Jimmy Angana for the help," the actor added.

De Guzman first announced that he enlisted to be a reservist for the Philippine Air Force last March.

De Guzman went through military training along with his “Pamilya Ko” co-star Kiko Estrada.

