WATCH: Anji Salvacion holds 'debut' party after 2 years

MANILA -- Anji Salvacion did not get the chance to celebrate her 18th birthday because of the pandemic. But two years later, she finally had her debut party when she turned 20 over the weekend.

A birthday salubong held last September 23 and organized by her solid supporters was considered as Salvacion's post-debut party, which was attended by her family and friends from "Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity 10," PIE channel and Star Magic.

It was also a happy reunion for Salvacion and her fellow housemates Benedix Ramos, Albie Casiño, Sam Bernardo, Jordan Andrews, Alyssa Valdez, TJ Valderrama, John Adajar, Shanaia Gomez and Eian Rances.

Salvacion was also surprised when her mother Melissa flew from Siaragao to join her on the eve of her birthday.



"Wow! I never expect this to happen. I am not the kind of person who is fond of celebrating birthdays but I feel like mas magaan siya sa dibdib. Ang saya pala na makasama ang mga taong mahal na mahal mo," Salvacion said.

Earlier, Salvacion also posted snaps from a photo shoot to mark her birthday.

Salvacion rose to fame when she joined the first season of “Idol Philippines” in 2019. Although she failed to advance into the Top 12, she managed to secure a spot in showbiz.

In 2020, she was introduced as one of the new singers on the Sunday variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To” before entering the “PBB” house in 2021. She went on to win the reality show.

