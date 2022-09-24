'20 and fierce': Anji Salvacion stuns in birthday shoot

MANILA – Fans of Anji Salvacion could not help but gush on Saturday over the confidence exuded by the “Pinoy Big Brother” big winner during her 20th-birthday photoshoot as captured by Nice Print Photography.

She held a grand birthday party last Friday.

“In my 20 years of existence, last night was the first and grandest birthday celebration I ever had. I’d like to thank everyone who spent their time celebrating with me,” Salvacion said in the caption.

“Thank you to all my friends, my co-workers, and my co-artists for your precious time that you guys gave me. Such an honor that you made time just to be with me on my special day.”

Salvacion also extended her gratitude to her “sunshines” for their time, effort and resources for her special day.

“I will never forget this moment. How I wish I could say my thanks to each one of you personally,” she added.

Salvacion rose to fame when she joined the first season of “Idol Philippines” in 2019. Although she failed to advance into the Top 12, she managed to secure a spot in showbiz.

In 2020, she was introduced as one of the new singers on the Sunday variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To” before eventually entering the “PBB” house in 2021. She went on to win the reality show.

