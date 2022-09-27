Photo from Kobe Paras' Instagram account

MANILA – (UPDATED) Kobe Paras and Erika Poturnak stirred speculation Tuesday after they appeared to sever ties on social media, only to follow each other again on Instagram within the same day.

Hawk-eyed followers of the rumored couple noticed that their respective following list on Instagram no longer included each other — at least for several hours. As of writing, Paras and Poturnak now appear to be connected again on the image-sharing platform.

Paras’ page, however, still remained empty after he appeared to remove all of his posts, as well as his profile image.

Their social media activity came just a few days after Poturnak took to Instagram to share her sweet photos with Paras to mark his birthday.

In recent months, Paras and Portunak have been romantically linked after they were spotted vacationing together.

While they never commented on the real score between them, their sweet snaps together have only fueled speculation about a possible romance between them.

After graduating from high school in 2020, Poturnak signed with local talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment. She is actress Ina Raymundo's eldest child with husband Brian Poturnak.

Paras, on the other hand, is the son of actress Jackie Forster and PBA icon Benjie Paras.

