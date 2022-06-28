Photo from Kobe Paras' Instagram account

MANILA – Rumors romantically linking Kobe Paras and Erika Poturnak intensified on Tuesday as the basketball player posted photos with Ina Raymundo’s daughter.

On his Instagram account, Paras released snaps from his Bali, Indonesia vacation alongside some of his friends.

In the series of photos, Paras shared a couple of snaps with Poturnak – including one hugging her in what appeared to be a sunbed.

The photos added fuel to ongoing speculations about a possible romance between the two, after they were spotted together earlier this month.

Poturnak posted on her Instagram Story a collage of snaps taken during their beach getaway, including a selfie with Paras.

Paras also shared Poturnak’s social media post. The two were accompanied by their friends.

After graduating from high school in 2020, Poturnak signed with the local talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment. She is Raymundo's eldest child with husband Brian Poturnak.

Paras, on the other hand, is a son of actress Jackie Forster and Benjie Paras, an actor and former basketball player.