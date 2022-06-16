MANILA – Ina Raymundo's daughter, Erika Rae Poturnak, was spotted on a beach trip with basketball player Kobe Paras.

Poturnak posted on her Instagram Story a collage of snaps taken during their beach getaway, including a selfie with Paras.

Paras also shared Portunak’s social media post. The two were accompanied by their friends, based on the photos.

Screengrab from Kobe Paras' Instagram Stories

After graduating from high school in 2020, Poturnak signed with the local talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment. She is Raymundo's eldest child with husband Brian Poturnak.

Paras, on the other hand, is the son of actress Jackie Forster and Benjie Paras, an actor and former basketball player.