MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana and her family had their first photo shoot with their newest baby boy, Elio.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, Romana shared new family photos of her, husband Boyet Ahmee and their three children, which were taken by celebrity photographer Shaira Luna.

Romana said when she gave birth to Elio in June, her daughter Callie was in Australia, where she is taking up aviation, and could not come home to be with them.

"But the Lord has ways to make this yearning momma’s heart very happy. I’m so used to praying for others I became uncomfortable na praying for my own prayers. Do you ever feel that too? Undeserving of God’s love and yet made worthy of his blessings and favor. I feel it everyday. Nakauwi si ate @callieahmee for a week and finally met her bunso brother," Romana shared.

"Lots of uncertainties in life but one thing is for sure, our kids remain to be the biggest blessings we will always have in life," sheadded.

Currently, Romana is gearing for a new movie with Jake Cuenca. The two will be working again after starring in the series "Viral Scandal" which ended last May.

