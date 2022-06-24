LOOK: Dimples Romana gives birth to 3rd child

MANILA — Dimples Romana now has a family of five as the actress announced Friday that she has given birth to her third child.

On Instagram, Romana shared a selfie with her newborn son, writing: “I spy with my little eye [baby emoji]… Hi, Elio! I guess it’s going to be a good good weekend for the [family].”

Romana and her husband, Boyet Ahmee, have two other children together: Callie, 18, and Alonzo, 7.

Romana earlier explained that they wanted their third child’s nickname to start with the letter E, noting that the nicknames of her family members start with the first four letters of the alphabet.

Elio, according to Romana, means “My God is the Lord” in French; and has the Italian variations Aelius or Helios, the Greek god of the sun.

“Nung nagiisip kami ng name for Baby E, I had prayed prayers for guidance and discernment in many of the aspects in my life. But one thing in my momma heart stuck and that was, even when we have been tested and challenged as a family, somehow everything around us still felt bright and sunny and warm,” she said in April.

“I guess when we feel we lack love and security the most, it is the love of a Father who overlooks our imperfections that comes shining through.”