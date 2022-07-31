MANILA – Jake Cuenca and Dimples Romana are reunited for another acting project two months after the series “Viral Scandal,” where they both starred in, aired its finale.

On Instagram, Cuenca shared a photo of him and Romana on their first filming day of “My Father Myself.”

“From Troy and Karla of #viralscandal to Robert and Amanda of #myfathermyself. So grateful for the opportunity to work with you again @dimplesromana,” he wrote in the caption.

“Iba naman tayo dito and I can't wait for everyone to see the difference of our dynamics here in the movie,” he added.

Cuenca also thanked Romana for accepting her role, saying “this is going to be quite a journey.”



Meanwhile, Romana shared the same excitement as she commented on Cuenca’s post.

“You got this @juancarloscuenca. So happy we get to do this together! Excited for everyone to see your work here,” she wrote.

No other details about the project were revealed.