'Paalam, Mama': Yeng Constantino's mom passes away

MANILA - Susan Constantino, the mother of singer-hitmaker Yeng Constantino, has passed away.

Constantino confirmed the sad news in a social media post Sunday night.

Posting photos of her mother and their family on Instagram, the "Hawak Kamay" singer bade goodbye to her mother.

"Paalam Mama. 🙏🏼," Constantino wrote on her Instagram post.

The singer did not disclose any details about her mother's passing.

In the comment section of her post, fans, friends and fellow celebrities including Angeline Quinto, KZ Tandingan, Kyla, Ogie Alcasid, Jay R, Vhong Navarro, and Darren Espanto posted condolences to Constantino and her family on the death of her mom.



In 2016 on "Magandang Buhay," Constantino shared how her mother worked hard for their family.

"Kami ng pamilya ko hindi po kami talaga mayaman. Ang maganda sa magulang ko, 'di nila ipinaparamdam na kapos kami. Mama ko -- raketera ng taon talaga yan. As in naglalabada, nagtitinda ng isda, ng karne. ... Ang tatay ko ay librarian... . Ang mom ko gusto niya rin talagang matulungan ang papa ko. So ang mama ko nagtitinda ng meryenda, nagtitinda ng isda, kumukuha ng labada. So kapag pumapasok ako ng school, never ko na feel na may kulang sa akin kasi binibigyan ako ni mama ng sapat na baon, may pambili pa ako ng turumpo," Constantino shared.