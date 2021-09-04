Photo from Yeng Constantino's Instagram account

Singer Yeng Constantino will be making a comeback on "ASAP Natin ‘To" on Sunday to mark her 15th anniversary in the entertainment industry.

The pop-rock artist will be gracing the ASAP stage anew with a new breed of singers Anji Salvacion, Diego Gutierrez, Sam Cruz, and Angela Ken.

Constantino, who used to appear constantly on the Sunday variety show, also announced her comeback on Instagram: “See you ngayong linggo sa ASAP!!! Hehe! Namiss ko kayo @asapofficial fam!”

Last June, the singer released her latest single "Kumapit." The inspirational song, which Constantino wrote, is available on various music streaming platforms worldwide.

In a previous post, Constantino said she hopes her new single could give people courage, strength and hope during these tough times.

"Sana habang pinapakinggan n'yo 'to mabigyan kayo nito ng pag-asa, lakas ng loob and kalakasan. Laging nand'yan ang Diyos para sa 'tin! Kumapit lang tayo sa Kanya," she said.

The "Salamat" hitmaker started her entertainment career after winning ABS-CBN's talent show "Pinoy Dream Academy" in 2006.

Aside from "Salamat," Constantino is known for her hits "Chinito," "Ikaw" and "Hawak Kamay."

Aside from music, Constantino has also ventured into acting. In 2013, she made her movie debut in "Shift."

She also starred in "The Eternity Between Seconds" in 2018 and the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Write About Love."

