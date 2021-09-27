Janella Salvador admits having liposuction

MANILA – Actress Janella Salvador has opened up about undergoing liposuction to boost her confidence after giving birth to her son last year.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page on Sunday, Salvador admitted that getting the procedure was the best decision she has ever made.

"When I was pregnant with Jude, I promised myself that I would never forget self-care. I said I would take the time to do things that I love. Happy mum, happy family, right? But like many things in this world… it’s easier said than done. I lost all the remaining ‘vanity’ that I had in me the moment Jude came into my life. My life revolved around him. Even just a trip to the grocery made me feel guilty because I felt like I could be spending time with him instead. I felt like i had to be with him 24/7. I’m not gonna lie, I enjoyed every moment and I still do," Salvador said.

According to the actress, she gained 40 lbs. after she gave birth.

"But in those first few months, I physically did not feel like myself. I hid behind big coats, robes and loose clothing. The lack of sleep made me overeat so I was 40 POUNDS heavier than my ideal weight. I did not like what I saw in the mirror but paid no attention to that. Of course, gaining weight is totally normal after giving birth… but there comes a time where you want to be healthy and regain your strength," she said.

"My goal has always been to be strong enough to take care of the household so I did not want to resort to unhealthy crash diets. Working in a physical industry that relies so much on looks didn’t help with the pressure either. I knew that eventually, I needed to start working again."

Salvador then shared how celebrity doctor Vicki Belo convinced her to undergo liposuction.

"I initially said no. I was afraid. But after many talks and getting assurance from her, I gave in. Best decision ever. I can’t thank her and @dochayden enough for helping me jumpstart my journey back to sexy and for giving me back my confidence. I am finally starting to see the woman I want to see in the mirror once again. I also want to give myself a pat on the back for taking initiative to exercise as well," she said.

In the end, Salvador also shared her message to her fellow moms not to forget self-care and self-love.

"To all the mamas out there, enjoy every part of your journey and don’t pressure yourself. At the end of the day, what matters most is the health and happiness of your baby. But don’t forget to take steps towards your own happiness," Salvador advised.

Over the past few months, Salvador has been chronicling her fitness regimen to get back in shape, nearly a year since giving birth.

Salvador and her boyfriend Markus Paterson welcomed their first child in October 2020.

Last June, Salvador returned to work after taking a 15-month hiatus for her pregnancy and becoming a first-time mom.

